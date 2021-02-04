Woodchucks Add Trio of Pepperdine Arms to 2021 Roster

February 4, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to start announcing their 2021 roster with a trio of pitchers from Pepperdine University.

LHP - Tyler Murrah | 6'0 | L/L | Jr. | Pepperdine University

Tyler Murrah is originally from Dallas, TX where he played varsity baseball for Jesuit College Prep. He threw 112.2 innings with a 15-2 record, earning a 1.62 ERA during his high school career. As a senior he led the Texas 6A division, earned All- State Honors and was the 9-6A District Pitcher of the Year. As a redshirt freshman during the 2020 season, he appeared in one game for Pepperdine and gave up no baserunners.

LHP - Shane Telfer | 6'1 | L/R | So. | Pepperdine University

Shane Telfer is a sophomore originally from San Diego, CA. In the shortened 2020 season Shane appeared in six games with 2 saves. In high school he had a career ERA of 1.3 over 54 innings pitched and was named to the All-Western League first time as a senior.

RHP - Dylan MacCallum | 6'4 | R/R | Fr. | Pepperdine University

Dylan MacCallum is starting his freshman season at Pepperdine and is originally from Portland, OR where he attended Grant High School. As a sophomore Dylan finished 7-1 with a .7 ERA and was named 2nd Team All State.

"I am very excited to have these 3 Pepperdine arms for this summer," says Woodchucks Head Coach Corey Thompson, "all three guys will play a huge role in our success on the field as well as in the clubhouse. They are coming from a highly respected program in Pepperdine that handles their business the right way. Tyler Murrah, Shane Telfer, and Dylan MaCallum are all guys who love this game and will compete every time they take the ball! I am really looking forward to having these guys up this summer."

The Wisconsin Woodchucks' 2021 home opener is Tuesday, June 1st. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2021 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.