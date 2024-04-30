Woodchucks Add Melendez to Pitching Roster
April 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
Wausau, WI - Adiel Melendez, a left-handed pitcher from the University of Montevallo will be playing in Wausau for the 2024 season.
RHP - Adiel Melendez| 6'0" | L/L | Redshirt Junior | University of Montevallo
Melendez started his college career at Alabama State where most of his appearances were out of the bullpen. Last year, he posted a 2-1 record with a 4.43 ERA, striking out 27 batters in 22.1 innings of work. Six of these strikeouts came in a 4-inning outing against Florida A&M in May 2023.
This spring, Melendez has been a strong part of the starting rotation for Montevallo, putting up a 4-2 record through 12 appearances so far. He has pitched for 60.1 innings, striking out 54 batters while keeping a 4.77 ERA. In his latest game on April 26th, Melendez pitched for 7 innings, only allowing 6 hits and striking out 7 batters.
Opening Day for the Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season is Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Athletic Park in Wausau. The first 500 fans 18 and older will receive a hat, sponsored by Wisconsin Lottery. All tickets are now on sale at https://northwoodsleague.com/wausau-woodchucks/.
