Woodchucks Add Infielder from Loyola Marymount

April 2, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce another player on the 2020 roster. Cole Roberts will be joining the team from Loyola Marymount University.

Cole Roberts is a freshman infielder from Cardiff, CA. In 16 games this baseball season, Roberts had a .203 batting average with seven RBI, three doubles and one triple. In high school, Roberts was a three-year varsity letter winner and was named Second Team All-League as a senior. He played in 33 games and batted .287 with 23 runs, 31 hits and 11 RBI his senior season. Roberts was drafted in the 38th round by the San Diego Padres of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft. His father, Dave Roberts, is currently the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Wisconsin Woodchucks' 2020 home opener is Saturday, May 30th. Stay after the game for post-game fireworks presented by TDS Fiber. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2020 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

