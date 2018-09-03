Wood Ducks Drop Season Finale to the Dash

September 3, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





KINSTON, NC - The Wood Ducks wrapped up their season in a 5-3 defeat to the Winston-Salem Dash on Friday. The Woodies finish the season with a 59-81 overall record and 24-46 in the second half. Winston-Salem claims both halves of the Carolina League for the first time in the Dash era and earned the best record in the league at 84-54.

Yanio Perez's three-run homer was the highlight of the afternoon for the DEWDs as it briefly gave the Woodies a 3-2 lead in the fifth. The Dash would come-from-behind to tie things in the seventh, and take the lead for good in the eighth to win the series.

Josh Altmann reached base four times with a two-for-two day at the plate while Chuck Leblanc and Leody Taveras each reached three times. Taveras finished the season on a 21-game on-base streak which is currently the second-longest streak in DE history.

Leblanc finishes the season as the team's batting champion with a .274 average. Altmann led the way with 20 home runs, while Anderson Tejeda finished 74 RBIs. The HRs and RBI marks set new highs in two seasons of DEWD baseball.

The 2019 schedule will be released in the coming weeks as the Carolina League. Stay close to WoodDucksBaseball.com for any offseason news and notes to come.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.