Woo Woos the Fans with 11 Strikeout Performance

EVERETT, WA: They say you look good, you play good. Starter Bryan Woo took that to heart, while wearing the AquaSox / Mariners retro jerseys, he struck out 11 batters over six innings. He only allowed two hits and no runs.

Woo has 19 strikeouts over his last two appearances on the mound and handed the ball over to the bullpen in the seventh inning with a 1-0 lead, thanks to an RBI groundout by Robert Perez Jr in the bottom of the third inning. Perez now has 99 RBI's on the season.

In relief of Woo, Kelvin Nunez pitched a perfect seventh inning with a pair of strikeouts and Jorge Benitez was just as effective in the eighth. After a lead-off infield single by Glenn Santiago, Benitez promptly picked him off.

Three outs away from an AquaSox victory, Vancouver scored three times in the ninth before the Sox were able to record an out. Leo Jimenez, PL Morris and Damiano Palmegiani each drove in a run. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Everett threatened with a pair of base runners, but they weren't able to capitalize, falling 3-1.

The two teams' meet up again on Saturday for a 7:05 first pitch. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will get a George Kirby bobblehead doll courtesy of Sound Transit

