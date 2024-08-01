Women in Football Program Presented by KPMG
August 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
The Women in Football program presented by KPMG Canada provides 9 women each year an opportunity to contribute in various roles during CFL Training Camps.
