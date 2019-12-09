Wolves Update

POMINVILLE NAMED FPHL GOALTENDER OF THE MONTH FOR NOVEMBER

Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospect Hockey League announced today that Watertown Wolves goaltender Jeremy Pominville has been named the Goaltender of the Month for November.

Pominville was 8-2-0-0 in 10 games with a 1.80 GAA and a .952 SV%. He had 6 consecutive wins from October 26th to November 16th. His best game was a 5-0 shutout against Battle Creek where he had 22 saves.

The 26-year-old Canadian is from Mattice, ON and is beginning his professional career this season with the Wolves. He attended Nipissing University (USports) from 2014 to 2019.

Ahmed Mahfouz Scores Gordie Howe Hat Trick as Enforcers Roll, 7-4

by Jonathan Kliment

Elmira came into Saturday night's game against Watertown riding high after a 3-2 victory on Friday night over the first place Wolves and their November Goaltender of the month Jeremy Pominville, but knowing full well the Wolves would not make night two easy on them.

The first period was a back and forth affair as Watertown goals were answered back as Brandon Tucker led off the scoring after a perfect pass from Ahmed Mahfouz tied the game at one just 8:35 into the first period and then another Wolves tally was answered on a Kyle Stevens short handed break at 14:39 of the first to tie the game at two a piece.

The Enforcers got off to a better start in the second period as Sean Reynolds took a feed from Marko Novosel 3:39 into the frame to beat Pominville and give the Enforcers their first lead of the game. Watertown answered back this time on a four minute power play to pull back even, but Elmira got a special teams chance of their own as Hudson Michaelis was tripped up from behind and was given a penalty shot opportunity. As Michaelis came into the zone he deked and put the puck bar down behind Pominville.

Mahfouz was able to cash in on a perfect pass from Tucker at 6:48 of the third period and then would finish off the Gordie Howe hat trick with a fight against Braedyn Asselstine at 11:21. Tucker scored his second goal of the night shortly after on a feed from Brendan Hussey to increase the score to 6-3 in favor of the Enforcers. The Wolves scored 2:30 later to close the gap to 6-4, but Sean Reynolds put home an empty net goal with just 49 seconds to go to give Elmira the 7-4 victory.

Troy Passingham stopped 36 of 40 as he claimed the win.

Enforcers Cage Wolves, 3-2

by Jonathan Kliment

Elmira had made some changes to the roster over the last week and were anxious to see what they had in their newcomers. The Enforcers came into the weekend in fourth place needing to get back on their winning ways.

Watertown struck first as new Enforcers net minder Michael Stiliadis got his first start for Elmira, but it didn't last long. 5:47 into the first period the Wolves struck for two goals against Stiliadis on just two shots. Coach Brent Clarke wasted no time reaching for the hook and brought Troy Passingham into the game. The veteran goaltender seemed to energize the Enforcers and the newfound energy led to a goal from Captain Ahmed Mahfouz on a perfect pass from Kyle Stevens into the slot that Mahfouz was able to slam home to close the gap to just one.

The Enforcers got the first power play of the game and for the fourth straight game would capitalize on the advantage with 37 seconds remaining in the first period Cameron Yarwood got the puck below the goal line and fired an impossible angle shot that slipped by November goaltender of the month Jeremy Pominville to tie the game up.

Elmira was put on the defense as they had to kill a four minute man advantage and not only were they able to do that, but they were able to keep Watertown out of the Enforcers zone and then as Brandon Tucker broke in a quick pass over to Mahfouz and a shot right over Pominville's shoulder gave Elmira the lead for the first time and they would not look back.

Troy Passingham stopped 24 of 24 shots to give Elmira the win.

