Wolves Sign Stephen Harper

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday they have signed center Stephen Harper to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2021-22 season.

Harper spent his rookie campaign with Fort Wayne (ECHL) during the 2020-21 season, recording 11 goals and adding 20 assists in 43 regular-season games. Additionally, the Hamilton, Ontario, native notched 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) during the postseason to earn the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award as the Komets claimed the 2021 Kelly Cup. Harper became the first rookie since 2012 to receive this honor.

Prior to joining Fort Wayne, the 26-year-old spent four seasons with Acadia University and amassed 130 points (46 goals, 84 assists) and 90 penalty minutes in 109 games. Harper also played in the Ontario Hockey League with Erie, Belleville, Hamilton and Niagara - scoring 228 points (96 goals, 132 assists) over five seasons.

Harper joins forwards David Gust and Kyle Marino, goaltender Dylan Wells and defenseman Artyom Serikov as recent Wolves signees.

The Chicago Wolves open the 2021-22 season against the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Allstate Arena and will host 16 Saturday night games and 11 Sunday afternoons as part of their 38-game home schedule.

