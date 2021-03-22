Wolves Reschedule Two Games at Grand Rapids

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The American Hockey League announced Monday that the Chicago Wolves have rescheduled two recent postponements with the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Wolves will travel to Michigan on Tuesday, April 13, and Monday, April 26, to replace games scheduled originally for March 19 and March 23.

Both games will start at 6 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. These rescheduled contests push the Wolves' 2021 schedule back to 33 regular-season games.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky's Central Division-leading Wolves are slated to return to the ice at 7 p.m. Saturday when they host the Rockford IceHogs at the Wolves Training Facility in Hoffman Estates. All Wolves games can be seen on AHLTV - and economical subscription packages are available at AHLTV.com.

