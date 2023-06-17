Wolves Reschedule Due to Possible Weather, Rapids Game Still On

June 17, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have postponed their season ticket sales at Toyota Field today due to possible weather. The Rapids game has NOT been canceled or postponed. We are looking to reschedule this event for Friday, June 23rd at 5 pm. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. You can still purchase your season tickets today by emailing: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com or by calling (304) 851-9429

