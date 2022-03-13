Wolves Push Point Streak to 10

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS - Stefan Noesen produced his league-leading 32nd goal, but the Chicago Wolves dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to the Grand Rapids Griffins before 8,532 fans Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena.

Goaltender Alex Lyon made 28 saves for the Wolves (34-10-5-5), who extended their point streak to 10 games and took a 14-point lead over the Manitoba Moose in the AHL's Central Division.

Lyon (14-6-3), who leads the league with a 2.13 goals-against average, delivered several highlight-reel saves - particularly during the second and third periods.

"If we don't have him, we don't get a point," said Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky. "He was outstanding."

For the second day in a row, Noesen came through with the game's opening goal. Captain Andrew Poturalski collected the puck along the left half-wall and flipped a backhand near Noesen in the left corner. Noesen walked toward the crease and roofed a shot over goaltender Calvin Pickard for a power-play goal at 15:29 of the first.

Grand Rapids eventually responded with a power-play goal of its own. Chase Pearson, son of former Wolves great Scott Pearson, set up just outside the crease, took a pass from Riley Barber and stuffed the puck home for a 1-1 knot at 5:20 of the third.

During overtime, Grand Rapids won the opening faceoff and the Wolves never had a chance for possession. Turner Elson wheeled down the right wing and scored 20 seconds into the extra frame to give the Griffins (25-23-5-2) their first win over the Wolves in nine games this season.

Calvin Pickard (20-14-5) posted 26 saves in the win.

GRIFFINS 2, WOLVES 1 (OT)

Grand Rapids 0 0 1 1 -- 2

Chicago 1 0 0 0 -- 1

First Period-1, Chicago, Noesen 32 (Poturalski), 15:29 pp.

Penalties-Jacobs, Chicago (tripping), 8:40; Dickinson, Grand Rapids (high-sticking), 14:32.

Second Period-None.

Penalties-Cotton, Chicago (hooking), 6:09; Sellgren, Chicago (hooking), 10:38.

Third Period-2, Grand Rapids, Pearson 7 (Barber, Murphy), 5:20 pp.

Penalties-Elson, Grand Rapids (slashing), 1:25; Fitzgerald, Chicago (tripping), 4:43; Smallman, Chicago (holding), 6:11; Keane, Chicago (slashing), 16:03.

Overtime-3, Grand Rapids, Elson 16 (Murphy, Criscuolo), 0:20.

Penalties-None.

Shots on goal-Grand Rapids 5-16-8-1-30; Chicago 12-5-10-0-27. Power plays-Grand Rapids 1-6; Chicago 1-2. Goalies-Grand Rapids, Pickard (26-27); Chicago, Lyon (28-30). Referees-Cody Beach and Casey Terreri. Linesmen-William Hancock and Jameson Gronert.

