Wolves Makes First Signing for Next Season

May 17, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







The sun might light up the sky, the summer might be around the corner and the FPHL season might be months away, but does that mean that the Wolves are quiet and just sitting around? Uh-oh, don't think so!

Our coach Brent Clarke, who had a very good season taking Knoxville Ice Bears to the playoffs, have only been back home for a week, but we are ready to present our first signing in the quest to bring the Commissioners Cup back to where it belongs next season.

Watertown Wolves are proud to present Luke Cohen, a goalie who have played for Lake Tahoe Icemen a few seasons ago, and a couple of seasons with Castleton University, as our first addition for the upcoming season.

"Luke is a great signing for us, big goalie at 6"2 with great mobility and a native of NY, and will be great for us the next season, coming from a great year with Castle Ron University", Coach Clarkie is saying.

Luke Cohen is from Huntington, New York, and have played as a golie since he was 9 years old, and his biggest influences are Rick DiPietro and Patrick Roy. He's born in 1996 and catches left-handed.

"Since I was a little kid, it's always been a dream of mine to play professional hockey and I'm excited to make that dream come true in Watertown. I've only heard good things about the organization, culture, fans and passion for the game, which is what made the decision to play here an easy choice to make.

Brent Clarke is a great coach with an even better reputation, and it's going to be an honor to be able to put on the Wolves jersey and hit the ice for him. I'm excited to be a part of the Wolves Family, and can't wait to get on the ice!" Luke Cohen says.

"It feels really great that we have made our first signing in our quest for the cup next season, as this one ended way too early. I look forward for the next season, which I think will be the best one in Wolves history, and I think that Luke will be a great asset to make that happen" Wolves executive Robin Johansson says.

In the meantime, while waiting for the new season, be sure to check on our website, www.watertownwolves.net , for all the latest news around the team. Also, while you're at it, be sure to check out our merchandise store online at https://stores.inksoft.com/watertown_wolves/shop/home , and make sure to order your Wolves gear today!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 17, 2021

Wolves Makes First Signing for Next Season - Watertown Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.