Wolves Make First Trade of the Season

June 14, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have traded Mathias Tellström to the Port Huron Prowlers in exchange for Dylan Thackeray and Future Considerations. Mathias played 40 games for the Wolves recording 13g and 21a. Dylan Thackeray is a young, tough, lock-down defenseman that has a very bright future in the Wolves organization. Welcome to North Country, Dylan. We would like to thank "Telly," for his time in Watertown. He's a phenomenal person and player, we wish him the best for next season.

