Wolves Make Another Strong Signing

July 6, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







The celebration of Independence Day has just finished, and Watertown Wolves have another great signing to announce in the quest for the Commissioner's Cup.

The newest addition to an already great team is Ilya Bobko, a 24-year old center from the country of Belarus. He had a short stint with the Knoxville Ice Bears in SPHL in 2018/2019, where he played two games, and he also had two seasons with Ogden Mustangs, a team in Western States Hockey League, the WSHL, back in 2014/2015 and 2015/2016. Other than that, he has mostly played in his home country Belarus, most recently for HK Lida in the top tier.

"Ilya is a hard-working player, and he is also very good at faceoffs and will help us in that department", coach Brent Clarke has to say about the latest signing.

"How I decided to start playing hockey is a funny story, I was watching Belarus-Sweden in the 2002 Olympics. Sweden was one of the best teams in the world by then, and Belarus managed to beat them 4-3. I was about 6 years old by then, and after this game, I said to my dad that I want to play hockey. A couple of weeks after the game, my dad gave me a hockey stick, and later that year I had my first practice.

I've played for the Knoxville Ice Bears a little bit, and I know the Head Coach down there. And I know that the Head Coach of the Watertown worked there in the last season. So, the head coach of Knoxville just texted me, that it might be an opportunity to play in a good team with a good coach. I said yes and a couple of hours later I was talking with Brent on the phone. Honestly, I'm thankful to Brent for this opportunity, and I will be happy to play for the team this upcoming season and have so many good things about the fans as well. I can't wait for the next season!" is what Ilya has to say about the upcoming season.

"I have always liked the way Russia, Belarus, Slovakia, and other European teams and players play, they have a tendency to play a very skilled and fast way of hockey, and I'm certain that Ilya will be a big difference-maker in the way that he plays, and it wouldn't surprise me one bit if we will see him high up in the scoring column." Wolves Executive Robin Johansson had to say about the new signing.

We're only a little bit over 3 months until the new season is supposed to start, which will be a great one for sure

