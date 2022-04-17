Wolves' Kochetkov Joins Canes

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Sunday that goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has been recalled from loan by the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes on an emergency basis.

The 22-year-old rookie from Penza, Russia, has produced a 13-1-1 record with a 2.09 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in 15 games for the Wolves since making his North American professional debut on Feb. 19. He was in goal Saturday night when the Wolves clinched their fifth Central Division title in the last six years.

In March, Kochetkov was honored as the American Hockey League's Rookie of the Month as he posted a 7-0-1 record with a 1.74 GAA and a .937 save percentage.

From March 5 to April 9, Kochetkov enjoyed a 10-game streak where he allowed no more than two goals in any game.

The Wolves have six regular-season games remaining before the Calder Cup Playoffs - starting with the Rockford IceHogs' visit to Allstate Arena at 7 p.m. Tuesday for Craft Beer Night. To find the best tickets for the rest of the regular season or the playoffs, visit ChicagoWolves.com or contact a Wolves representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

