Wolves' Kochetkov Joins Canes
April 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Sunday that goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has been recalled from loan by the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes on an emergency basis.
The 22-year-old rookie from Penza, Russia, has produced a 13-1-1 record with a 2.09 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in 15 games for the Wolves since making his North American professional debut on Feb. 19. He was in goal Saturday night when the Wolves clinched their fifth Central Division title in the last six years.
In March, Kochetkov was honored as the American Hockey League's Rookie of the Month as he posted a 7-0-1 record with a 1.74 GAA and a .937 save percentage.
From March 5 to April 9, Kochetkov enjoyed a 10-game streak where he allowed no more than two goals in any game.
The Wolves have six regular-season games remaining before the Calder Cup Playoffs - starting with the Rockford IceHogs' visit to Allstate Arena at 7 p.m. Tuesday for Craft Beer Night. To find the best tickets for the rest of the regular season or the playoffs, visit ChicagoWolves.com or contact a Wolves representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2022
- Wolves' Kochetkov Joins Canes - Chicago Wolves
- DiPietro Shines as Canucks Extend Win Streak to Six - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barber & Pearson Swap Places in Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Medical Update: Connolly Will Not Play vs. Moose Today - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bruins at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Look to Shrink Magic Number to Clinch Postseason Berth with Rematch vs. Moose Today - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Fall To Colorado Eagles Saturday Night To Conclude Fan Appreciation Weekend - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Spreads Scoring around to Defeat San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Cold Streak Continues for Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- MacDonald's Late Heroics Propel Colorado to 6-5 Win over Roadrunners - Colorado Eagles
- San Diego Gulls Clinch 2022 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.