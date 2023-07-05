Wolves Keep Young

Watertown, NY - Today, The Watertown Wolves have agreed to terms with Brennan Young. Young is a highly skilled forward, who dealt with lower body injuries early last season, returned to the Wolves lineup in late March. He and Everett Thompson solely scored for the Wolves in the playoffs. Brennan scored .64 PPG in his Rookie and Sophomore seasons combined. He is a very cerebral player in the Neutral and Offensive Zone, still only 24 years old, entering his 4th season in the league. Welcome back to Watertown, Younger!

