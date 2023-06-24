Wolves Ink Cole Johnson from "Ice Wars"
June 24, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release
Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves announce today that they have landed "Ice Wars" tough guy, Cole Johnson. He is the second of 3 PTO's the Wolves signed this weekend. Johnson competed in the 2nd Ice Wars competition last summer and is gearing up for Ice Wars 3 in Cheyenne, WY. We are ready to bring back big hits, fights, entertainment and excitement to Watertown Municipal Arena. Welcome to the Wolves, Cole!
Purchase or Reserve your tickets today! watertownwolvessales@gmail.com
