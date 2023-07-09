Wolves "Hunt," Chris in Free Agency

July 9, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed Chris Hunt to a PTO. Chris was on the radar of the Wolves since late last season and we are happy to have finally signed him. Hunt is a NY native, has SPHL experience, Chris has 37 points in 41 games in the FPHL. Another offensive weapon that the Wolves desperately need this upcoming season. Welcome to Watertown, Chris!

Order your favorite players jersey and get your season tickets today! email: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2023

Wolves "Hunt," Chris in Free Agency - Watertown Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.