Wolves Force Game 3 Behind 4-Goal Third Period

Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves pushed the season to its limit forcing a decisive game 3 on Monday night after defeating the Columbus River Dragons 4-1.

Josh Pietrantonio was the first goal scorer of the game at the 10:30 mark of the first, cashing in a 3-on-2 opportunity off of a Watertown missed shot on net. His linemates Jagger Williamson and Austin Daae registered assist on the play.

The second period remained scoreless, despite power play opportunities from both teams late. Goaltending was brilliant through 40 minutes, with Bailey MacBurnie stopping all 35 shots he had seen to that point.

The third period saw Cole McKechney awarded a penalty shot at the 3:58 mark after it was ruled Jake Schultz covered the puck in the crease and prevented a goal. He was able to convert it to tie the game at 1.

Andrew Harrison gave Watertown their first lead of the night at the 6:01 mark of the third period with a breakaway goal assisted by Justin MacDonald and Brendan Hussey to give the Wolves a 2-1 advantage. Minutes later, McKechney found the net again after a drop pass from Lane King to make it 3-1.

Columbus pulled Bailey MacBurnie from the net at the 18:21 mark of the third period that resulted in an empty net goal at the 19:48 mark by Justin MacDonald to conclude the score at 4-1 in favor of Watertown.

The FPHL season comes down to one game on Monday night, a 6:30 puck drop in Watertown.

