Wolves Double Up Hat Tricks

January 29, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release





The Watertown Wolves were buzzing on Wednesday night after taking down the Delaware Thunder 3 times over the weekend. The Wolves took on the Danbury Hat Tricks, hoping to snap their losing streak to the first-year club. In the line up was Joey Mayer and Tyler Bullard, playing in their first professional games. Mayer is currently the leading scorer of the Deseronto Bulldogs of the EOSHL. Bullard played for SUNY Canton last season scoring 13 points.

The first period saw Joseph Deveny (Powell, Kyle, Powell, Marvin) dangle through the Hat Tricks and tuck the puck past Dillon Kelley. Michael Desjarlais (Lukas, Jamie, Boudreau, Deric) would grab a jumping puck and snipe it past Kelley to make the score 2-0. Shayne Morrissey, (Listmayer, Kruz, Ruiz, Jonny) would score for the Hat Tricks.

The second period saw the Hat Tricks tie the game by Casper, (Levesque, Nicola). Tyler Bullard (Deveny, Joseph, Bogdziul, Dominik) would score his first professional goal on a slick backhand shot that had eyes on the inside bar, just 30 seconds after the Hat Tricks tied the game. Dominik Bogdziul, (Deveny, Joseph, Powell, Kyle) would come together, and give the Wolves a larger lead. Dominik Bogdziul, (Powell, Kyle, Stiliadis, Michael) would score again on the next shift to extend the lead.

The third saw Carter Shinkaruk, (Morrissey, Shayne, Garrett, Kenny) get the Hat Tricks within a shooter's chance of coming back. However, Dominik Bogdziul, (Deveny, Joseph, Boudreau, Deric) would score the empty net to give the rookie his first career hat trick.

The Wolves are back in action Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm at home against the Battle Creek Rumble Bees.

