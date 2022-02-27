Wolves Defeat Black Bears in OT, 4-3

February 27, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears collected a point in an overtime loss to Watertown on Sunday night, 4-3.

Binghamton took the lead just 3:38 into the game as Emil Strom scored his ninth goal of the year for a 1-0 lead. Strom took a pass from below the goal line and beat goaltender Adam Beukeboom for the lead. Assists were credited to Mo Levac and Kyle Powell.

Andrew Harrison responded to tie the game for Watertown. Harrison took a pass from Justin MacDonald and slid the puck under the pads of goaltender Owen Liskiewicz for his third of the year to even the score 1-1. The goal came 8:04 into the game with assists from MacDonald and Alexander Jmaeff. The game was even after the first period with Watertown holding a 12-11 shot advantage.

Early in the second period, Alexander Jmaeff tipped in a shot from the blue line that sailed by Owen Liskiewicz and into the net for a 2-1 Watertown lead. The goal came just 55 seconds into period two with assists from Ryan Devine and Lane King.

Tyler Gjurich tied the game 2-2 later in the second period. Mo Levac dropped the puck back at the point to Kyle Powell and he sent a pass top Gjurich who tapped it into a wide-open net. The goal was Gjurich's 34th of the season with assists from Levac and Powell and the game was tied heading into the final period.

Nikita Ivashkin scored a breakaway goal in the third period to give Binghamton a 3-2 lead. Kyle Powell collected the lone assist on Ivashkin's 46th goal of the season at 10:34 of the final period.

Justin MacDonald tied the game late to force overtime. In overtime, after the Black bears failed to score on three big chances, MacDonald won the game.

Owen Liskiewicz stopped 36 shots in the loss.

The Black Bears are back home next Saturday, March 5 for Sock Out Cancer Night presented by Security Mutual against Watertown at 7 p.m. The Black Bears will be wearing the special Sock Out Cancer hockey socks during the game and fans have several ways on the concourse to help raise money for Sock Out Cancer. Get your tickets at www.binghamtonblackbears.com/tickets.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.