Wolves Come from Behind to Take Lead in Championship Series

April 24, 2018 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release





After an exciting come-from-behind victory in Michigan to tie the series, Head Coach Trevor Karasiewicz and the Watertown Wolves looked to take the lead in the best-of-five series at the Watertown Municipal Arena Tuesday night.

Jesse Facchini started the scoring for the Wolves early when he took the pass from Kyle Powell to the net just seventeen seconds into the period. Port Huron took some of the wind out of the Wolves sails by scoring three consecutive goals, two of them just forty seconds apart. The Wolves bounced back with three goals of their own. Gavin Yates and Anton Lennartsson set Kyle Powell up to make a power play goal during Matt Graham's hooking penalty. Troy Polino scored the Wolves' third goal on a play from Jesse Facchini and Anton Lennartsson. Gavin Yates brought the lead back to the Wolves with a pass from Tyler Gjurich to end the period with a 4-3 score.

Jesse Facchini's second goal of the night came during Josh Colten's tripping penalty at the aide of Troy Polino and Tyler Gjurich. It looked like the Wolves would keep the Prowlers scoreless in the second period until Dalton Jay scored with just under two minutes left in the period resulting in a score of 5-4 Watertown at the end of the period.

The Wolves continued their surge in the third period scoring two additional goals. John Scully scored the sixth goal via Gavin Yates and Nicola Levesque. Scully then assisted on the final goal of the game with Aleh Shypitsyn to help Anton Lennartsson make the final goal of the evening making the score 7-4.

Jesse Facchini's two goals and assist earned him the first star of the game. The second and third stars were credited to Anton Lennartsson and Gavin Yates respectively.

The Wolves and Prowlers face-off in game four of the Federal Hockey League Commissioner's Cup championship series on Wednesday, April 25th at 6:30 pm. The game will be played in the Watertown Municipal Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2018

Wolves Come from Behind to Take Lead in Championship Series - Watertown Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.