Wolves Bring Back the Eighty-Eight, Dakota Seaman

July 7, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have re-signed Dakota Seaman for the upcoming season. Dakota was brought in last year after he played 29 games with Elmira. He recorded his first pro goal, 2nd and 3rd in just 17 games with the Wolves. Known for his explosive hits, hard shot and short fuse, we are extremely excited to bring Dakota back to Watertown. Welcome back, Kota!

