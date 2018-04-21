Wolves Bite Back, Even Series 1-1

April 21, 2018 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





The battle for the Commissioners Cup got interesting on Saturday night as the Watertown Wolves pulled of a 3-2 win in Port Huron to even the best-of-five series at 1-1. Anton Lennartsson scored at 12:40 of the third period on a Wolves power play to break a 2-2 tie. The goal stood up as the game winner, disappointing 1,279 Prowlers fans in attendance at McMorran Place Arena.

Prowler goalie Michael Santaguida made 38 saves, including stopping Gavin Yates on a penalty shot late in the second period, but saw a shutout steak of 106:03 come to end in the second period when the Wolves Cameron Dimmitt and Paul Fregeau scored twice in a span of 35 seconds at 7:50 and 8:25. Port Huron's Branden Parkhouse scored his second short handed goal of the series at 10:32 of the second to send the game into the final stanza tied at 2-2.

Austin Daae scored a first period power play goal for the Prowlers to open the scoring at 10:49, it gave Port Huron its only lead in the contest. Cody Karpinski made 30 saves to earn the victory for the Wolves.

Game three of the series is set for 6:30 PM on Tuesday night in Watertown.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.