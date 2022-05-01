Wolves Beat River Dragons, 4-1

Watertown, NY - It was do or die for the Watertown Wolves, needing a win in Game 2 to stop the River Dragons from leaving with the trophy this Sunday Evening in Watertown. It was a very excited crowd who sat down to watch the game.

It didn't happen much the first couple of minutes of the game, the both teams were feeling the tension a bit and had a hard time scoring chances.

Harrison came on a breakaway half way through the period but his shot went outside the post, and instead River Dragons got a 3 on 1 and was able to score the first goal of the game. The goal was scored by Josh Pietrantonio, assisted by Jagger Williamson and Austin Daae.

Wolves created a lot of chances the second half of the period but wasn't able to get a goal behind Bailey MacBurnie, who had a really good period.

The second period started with a big pressure from the home team, and it was just a very good MacBurnie in the away goal that stopped the Wolves from scoring. It was from time to time play against one goal, and the home fans were getting a little bit frustrated, but they knew bigger things were coming in the third.

In the third period, the home team were getting out hard. The chances were coming one after one, and finally after 3.58 they got to see the first goal for the home team. Cole McKechney got the goal on a penalty shot after a River Dragons player using the hand in their own goal crease.

This was just the beginning of an enormous pressure from the home team, and Columbus looked extremely tired. Only two minutes after the first goal, Andrew Harrison scored the home team"s second goal and the score was now 2-1.

Watertown got two more goals, and the game ended 4-1. The last two goals was scored by McKechney for his second goal, and Justin MacDonald got the last goal of the game.

The deciding Game 3 will be tomorrow night, with the winner taking the FPHL Commisioner's Cup!

