Wolves are Commissioner's Cup Champions

The Watertown Wolves led by Head Coach Trevor Karasiewicz looked to take the championship in the fourth game of the best-of-five series versus the Port Huron Prowlers at the Watertown Municipal Arena Wednesday night.

The Wolves stumbled in the first game of the Federal Hockey League Commissioner's Cup finals with a 5-0 loss to the Prowlers in Michigan Friday night. On Saturday night in Michigan Watertown rallied to come from behind and win 3-2 and tie the series. The Wolves took the lead in the series at the Watertown Municipal Arena in a 7-4 victory.

Cameron Dimmitt put the Wolves on the board first with assists from Anton Lennartsson and Dallas Ingram two and a half minutes into the game. The Prowlers tied it up with a goal from Timofeyev two minutes later. In the final second of the period Port Huron's Baker put them in the lead.

The Wolves tied up the game in the second period during Robertson's boarding penalty. A pass from Troy Polino to Tyler Gjurich resulted in a deflected shot tipped in by Gavin Yates. Matt Coleman's hooking penalty gave the Wolves the opportunity to take the back the lead with a power play goal from Nicola Levesque via Gavin Yates and Troy Polino.

After a scrum between Watertown's Matt Caranci and CJ Hayes with Paul Arnott from the Prowlers the Wolves extended their lead with a goal from Cameron Dimmitt on the assists of Paul Fregeau and Kyle Powell. Port Huron would close in on the lead with two minutes and thirty seconds left in the game. The Wolves held on to win the Championship with a final score of 4-3.

Levesque's game winning goal earned him the first star of the game. Cody Karpinski's impressive net-minding blocking 46 shots earned him the second star of the game. Gavin Yates goal and assist earned him the third star of the game.

Gavin Yates impressive performance through the Federal Hockey League playoffs earned him the League's MVP award for the Season.

