Wolves Announce Josh Tomasi as First of 3 PTOs

Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have picked up a highly touted rookie from Cleveland, OH, Josh Tomasi. The Wolves signed Tomasi to a PTO. Josh is 21 years old, big-bodied forward that has extreme potential to impact Wolves in more ways than one. We would like to congratulate Josh on his first pro PTO and wish him good luck in training camp. Season ticket packages are available right now, email: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com to secure your seats today!

