Wolves Add Scandinavian Flair

July 20, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







The Watertown Wolves are proud to present our latest signing, the Swedish left winger Razmuz Waxin Engback. Razmuz is a very talented player, and his resume speaks for itself.

He has played for a few teams in Swedish Division 1, where he also has scored a lot of points every season. He spent the last season in Segeltorp in Division 1, where he ended the season with 25 points in 36 games.

He had a short stint with Danbury Titans back in the 2015-2016 season, where he scored 13 points in 11 games, and before that, he also spent a few seasons with Odessa Jackalopes in the NAHL, which means that he also knows how it is to play on small rinks since they have slightly bigger ones in Sweden.

"I was born and raised in Stockholm. I went to Indiana Ice to play when I was in the gymnasium and ended up in Odessa, Texas during my junior years. After that, I played a season in Swedish Division 1 before I played one season with Danbury Titans. Since then I've been playing in Swedish Division 1, but I have always thought that American hockey suits me better, so when I got this opportunity I wanted to take it. My short stint in Danbury was not great, and I'm looking for revenge, and I think Watertown is the perfect place to make that happen. I'm also really looking forward to playing in front of a crowd again, since last season we weren't able to have any in Sweden." That was what our newest addition had to say for the upcoming season.

"Since I'm from Sweden, I have seen a lot of Swedish hockey on all different levels over the years, and even though I haven't seen Razmuz personally, I know that Division 1 is a league with very high quality. This also leads to the fact that I have very high hopes that Razmus will be a great player for us, and like with our previous signing Ilya Bobko, I have a feeling that he will be very high up in the scoring leagues. I can't wait to see him out there, and since he's a compatriot of mine, it feels a little special. He also has all chances to be a big fan favorite for the best fans out there!" Wolves executive Robin Johansson had this to say about the team's latest signing.

"He's coming from high-end level play overseas, and he's gonna adjust quite nicely to the way of playing over here, and he will be a crucial point of the organization." Coach Brent Clarke had to say about the newest addition.

As we get closer to the start of the season, be sure to go to our website and book your season tickets today at www.watertownwolves.net. This is a season you don't want to miss! And while you're at it, be sure to check out our merchandise store online at https://stores.inksoft.com/watertown_wolves/shop/home, and make sure to order your Wolves gear today!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2021

Wolves Add Scandinavian Flair - Watertown Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.