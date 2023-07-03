Wolves Add More Offensive Power, Sign a Former Fan Favorite

Watertown, NY - Today, The Watertown Wolves have signed former Wolf, Lester Brown. Lester played for the Wolves in 2017-2018, he played 16 games and delivered 17 points. Lester is a dual citizen, playing his last few seasons overseas in Belgium. Welcome back to Watertown, Lester!

