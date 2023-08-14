Wolves Add More Offense

Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed William Godbout to a Standard Player Contract. William will be our offensive anchor on the blue line this season. Godbout has great on ice vision, moves his feet and the puck up ice very well. We are happy to fill that void on our back end. Welcome to Watertown, William!

