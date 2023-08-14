Wolves Add More Offense
August 14, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release
Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed William Godbout to a Standard Player Contract. William will be our offensive anchor on the blue line this season. Godbout has great on ice vision, moves his feet and the puck up ice very well. We are happy to fill that void on our back end. Welcome to Watertown, William!
Check out the Watertown Wolves Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 14, 2023
- Wolves Add More Offense - Watertown Wolves
- Basey Signs, Adds Experience and Grit to D - Columbus River Dragons
- Hat Tricks Bring Back Michael Falanga in Trade with Elmira - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Narek Aleksanyan Signs with Black Bears - Binghamton Black Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.