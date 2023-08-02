Wolves Add Elite Goaltender

Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed Josh Rosenzweig to a Standard Player Contract. Josh is young, full right goaltender with a huge compete level. He's got an extensive OHL background with the Niagara IceDogs. The IceDogs relied on Josh heavily to keep them in games. We are extremely excited to welcome Josh to Watertown.

