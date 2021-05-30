Wolves Add Another Strong Signing

A few weeks have gone by since we made our last signing, and now it's time to announce another Wolve's signing. We are proud to present our newest addition to the team, Kyle Heitzner.

Kyle is a 21-year-old Canadian player, where he has had a successful stint with both Barrie Colts in the OHL, and especially in 2019-2020, he had a very successful season with Orillia Terriers in the PJCHL.

"He is a player that is comfortable in playing both center and left-wing. Kyle comes to Watertown as a very skilled center, coming from a 3-year OHL sting with then Barrie Colts. He's gonna be a versatile player for us, and is easily gonna be a fan favorite" coach Brent Clarke says.

"In the addition of Kyle, we have once again shown that the Watertown Wolves is a very popular team to sign for, and I'm very eager to see Kyle play, I think this season will be a huge success, and I can't wait for the season start", says Wolves Executive Robin Johansson.

"I am from Orillia, Ontario. I like to hunt, fish, and the outdoor recreations. I am very close with my family and take pride in that. I am a recent graduate from Police college and can hopefully see myself doing that when

hockey is done. As a player, I play with an edge, not afraid to play the body or drop the gloves, but I can also score goals and set up my teammates for goals. I chose to be in Watertown because of the rich winning history and my goal to win a championship, I also heard the fans are great and can't wait to play hard every night for them" Kyle says.

