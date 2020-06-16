Wolff Stadium to Host McCombs Ford West's HS Baseball Seniors Celebration

San Antonio, TX - The San Antonio Missions are thrilled to announce today that they are partnering with McCombs Ford West and the San Antonio Area Baseball Coaches Association in hosting a special High School Baseball Seniors Celebration on Thursday, July 2 at Wolff Stadium.

The doubleheader will begin at 4 PM with a matchup of players from San Antonio area Sub-6A and private schools. The nightcap at 7 PM will feature players from San Antonio area 6A schools. Following the doubleheader, fans will be treated to a Wolff Stadium fireworks spectacular.

"McCombs Ford West has a long history of supporting High School sports in San Antonio," said McCombs Ford West General Manager Henry Finley. "Our educational partnerships mean a lot to us at MFW. We are honored to sponsor the Seniors Celebration at the Wolff. This event gives these student-athletes the opportunity to have a proper send-off after their senior seasons were cut short."

"This is a tremendous event for San Antonio High School seniors," said David Collenback, the former long-time O'Connor HS Head Baseball Coach and current President of the San Antonio Area Baseball Coaches Association. "After what's been a difficult senior year for many of these players, we're excited to partner with McCombs Ford West and the San Antonio Missions and give these kids the proper sendoff they deserve."

The Sub-6A/private school contest will pit Team Liberty against Team Freedom. Devine High School Head Coach George Villa will manage Team Liberty and will be joined on staff by head coaches Bob Herb of Medina Valley High School and Amaro Villarreal of Hondo High School. Team Freedom will be led by McCollum High School's Geoffrey Curtin. Assisting Curtin will be Matt Gomez of Southwest High School and Adrian Juarez of Highlands High School.

The 6A tilt features Team Stars against Team Stripes. Head Coach Tim Goins (Taft) heads Team Stars along with a staff of Eric Jupe (Brandeis), Ty White (Marshall) and Weston Heiligman (O'Connor). MacArthur High School head coach Tom Alfieri will guide Team Stripes. Assisting Alfieri will be David Smith (Steele), Eric Vasquez (East Central) and Dennis Schlueter (Churchill).

Each game will be nine innings. A portion of the proceeds from the Seniors Celebration will be awarded to the SAABCA during a check presentation between games.

Tickets for the McCombs Ford West Seniors Celebration are $12 for adults and $8 for any student or school personnel. Fans can purchase tickets on Thursday, June 18 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at www.samissions.com. The Wolff Stadium Box Office (1B side of ballpark) will resume regular hours Thursday, June 18 as well. Fans can come up to the window from 10 AM-4 PM Monday-Friday. For additional questions or more information, please call 210-675-7275.

Social distancing protocols will be in effect during all games at The Wolff. For more information on Wolff Stadium's COVID-19 Readiness Plan and protocols, click https://bit.ly/2BRnd40.

