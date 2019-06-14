Wolf Pack's Summer "Hockey in the Streets" Program Returns June 27

HARTFORD: Spectra, operators of the XL Center and Hartford Wolf Pack, today announced the return of the Wolf Pack's "Hockey in the Streets" program, starting Thursday, June 27.

Hockey in the Streets brings the fun and exercise of outdoor ball hockey to youngsters at the Channel 3 Kids Camp and Lake Compounce. Led by the Wolf Pack's beloved mascot, Sonar, the Wolf Pack staff provides all of the necessary equipment for the summer hockey fun, as well as instruction and encouragement for the young participants, many of whom will be experiencing the thrill and excitement of playing hockey for the first time.

June 27 is the first of nine Hockey in the Streets dates at Channel 3 Kids Camp in Andover, CT. Channel 3 Kids Camp provides fun year-round opportunities to children of all abilities, families, and communities through educational and recreational programs that promote diversity, acceptance and environmental appreciation, and is located at 73 Times Farm Rd. in Andover.

"The Channel 3 Kids Camp is so excited to bring street hockey back to camp this summer," said Jes Vance, Director of Programs for Channel 3 Kids Camp. "The kids love learning new skills, and the teamwork and gameplay involved is a wonderful addition to our program."

Hockey in the Streets will also visit Channel 3 Kids Camp Wednesday, July 3, in conjunction with a holiday celebration barbecue, as well as the next seven consecutive Thursdays, July 11 through August 22. Each Channel 3 Kids Camp appearance will begin at 8:30 AM.

Lake Compounce's Bear Creek Campground, 280 Enterprise Dr. in Bristol, CT, will host Hockey in the Streets Saturday, July 13 and Saturday, August 10. Those outings both begin at 8:00 AM.

