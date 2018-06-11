Wolf Pack's Summer "Hockey in the Streets" Faces off June 18

June 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Spectra, operators of the XL Center and Hartford Wolf Pack, today announced that the Wolf Pack's "Hockey in the Streets" program will kick off a schedule of seven summer dates next Monday, June 18.

Hockey in the Streets involves Wolf Pack staff and the Wolf Pack's iconic mascot, Sonar, playing outdoor ball hockey with groups of Connecticut boys and girls, many of whom will be experiencing the excitement, healthy competition and enjoyable exercise of the game of hockey for the first time. The Wolf Pack provides goal nets, balls and sticks, plus a healthy measure of positive encouragement, for the asphalt action.

The Wolf Pack currently has seven Hockey in the Streets appearances scheduled, with the first being at the Connecticut National Guard's Army Aviation Support Facility in Windsor Locks, CT. Children of CT National Guard personnel will be in Hockey in the Streets action June 18, from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM. The AASF is located at 155 Light Lane, Windsor Locks, CT.

Then, on Wednesday, June 27, Hockey in the Streets will be traveling to the Channel 3 Kids Camp in Andover, CT, from 1:00-4:00 PM. Channel 3 Kids Camp provides fun year-round opportunities to children of all abilities, families, and communities through educational and recreational programs that promote diversity, acceptance and environmental appreciation, and is located at 73 Times Farm Rd. in Andover.

Hockey in the Streets returns to Camp Courant in Farmington, CT, where it has become a fixture in recent years, for three straight Thursdays, July 5, July 12 and July 19. Camp Courant, the largest free summer day camp in the nation, serves over 1,000 of Hartford's children, ages 5-12, for six weeks each summer. Each of the Hockey in the Streets sessions at Camp Courant will run from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM.

On Saturday, August 4, Hockey in the Streets will visit the Bear Creek Campground at Lake Compounce in Bristol, CT (186 Enterprise Dr.), from 12 noon to 3:00 PM, and will be meeting more CT National Guard family youngsters Wednesday, August 22. That is at the CT National Guard Armory in Southington, CT (590 Woodruff St.), where Hockey in the Streets will be in action from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM.

For information about bringing Hockey in the Streets to your youth-oriented camp or event, contact Wolf Pack community relations manager Frank Berrian, at (860) 541-4728 or frank_berrian@comcastspectacor.com.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2018-19 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.