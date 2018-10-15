Wolf Pack Weekly

October 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





The Wolf Pack (3-1-1-0, 7 pts., .700) banked three out of a possible six points in three games this past week, including the club's first road win of the season, a 4-3 victory at Providence on Saturday night. That earned the Wolf Pack a split of a home-and-home with the Bruins, who eked out a 4-3 overtime verdict over the Wolf Pack in Hartford on Friday night. The week began with the Wolf Pack's first road outing of the season, which was a 5-3 defeat at Binghamton on Wednesday night. Lias Andersson had four points (2-2-4) in the three games, and Ryan Gropp and Tim Gettinger notched two goals apiece.

For the latest AHL standings, click here.

This week: The Wolf Pack continue a stretch of four straight and nine out of 11 on the road this week, with their only Canadian excursion of the regular season. The club heads to Laval, Quebec for a 7:30 PM date with the Rocket on Wednesday, and then plays at 7:00 in Belleville, Ontario on Friday. The trip concludes with a 4:00 matinee against the defending Calder Cup-champion Toronto Marlies on Saturday.

Wednesday, October 17 at the Laval Rocket (Montreal) at Place Bell, 7:30 PM

- This is already the completion of a two-game season series between the Wolf Pack and the Rocket, and is the Wolf Pack's only visit of the season to Laval. The two clubs met in their second games of the season October 7 at the XL Center, and the Wolf Pack prevailed 3-1, with Michael Lindqvist, Ville Meskanen and John Gilmour scoring first-period goals, and Dustin Tokarski making 23 saves.

- Laval is 2-2-0-0 through its first four games of the season and split their first two home games, both against Binghamton. The Rocket beat the Devils 5-2 on Friday night in their home opener, and then fell 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

- Veteran forward Alexandre Grenier scored the Rocket's only goal in their 3-1 loss to the Wolf Pack October 7 in Hartford, and also tallied in the next game, Laval's 5-2 home victory vs. Binghamton on Friday.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Friday, October 19 at the Belleville Senators (Ottawa) at CAA Arena, 7:00 PM

- Belleville has a new head coach in its second season of play in the AHL, former long-time Hershey Bears bench boss Troy Mann. He has the Senators off to a 1-2-0-0 start through three games. Their first win was a 6-2 triumph at Manitoba on Saturday night, in the second of back-to-back games against the Moose.

- Rookie Drake Batherson (2-3-5) and second-year pro Filip Chlapik (1-4-5) share the Belleville team scoring lead coming into this week.

- This is the first of two meetings on the season between the Senators and the Wolf Pack, who were swept in a two-game season series last year, in Belleville's initial AHL campaign.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Saturday, October 20 at the Toronto Marlies (Maple Leafs) at Coca-Cola Coliseum, 4:00 PM

- The Marlies captured the franchise's first Calder Cup championship last season, capping it off by winning a seven-game battle with the Texas Stars in the Final. Head Coach Sheldon Keefe's team is off to a 1-4-0-0 start in its title defense this year.

- This is the first of two games between the Wolf Pack and Marlies in 2018-19. The Wolf Pack took three of a possible four points in a two-game series against the eventual champs last season, with a 4-3 overtime loss to show for their only visit to Toronto December 2.

- Twelfth-year pro Sam Gagner, who has played in 770 career NHL games, is the Marlies' co-leading point-getter, with 3-3-6 in five games.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Recent Transactions:

None

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, October 27, when the Wolf Pack host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in a 7:30 PM game at the XL Center, is "Harry Potter Night" and also features the Wolf Pack's Halloween celebration. The Wolf Pack will be calling all muggles to rep their houses, and kids can enjoy trick or treating on the arena concourse and take part in an intermission costume parade. Plus, the first 2,000 fans into the game that night will take home a free Wolf Pack coffee mug, presented by ESPN 97.9.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's next Friday home date is December 7, when they host the Charlotte Checkers in a 7:15 PM game.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. The next Family Value Pack game is Wednesday, October 24, when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms visit for a 7:00 PM tilt.

Every Wolf Pack Wednesday home game is a "Winning Wednesday". If the Wolf Pack win at home on a Wednesday, fans can show their Winning Wednesday ticket at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center and receive a free ticket to the next Wolf Pack home game (some restrictions apply). The Wolf Pack's first Wednesday home outing of the season is October 24, a 7:00 PM game vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451, or click here to request more info.

Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Partnerships. Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com. Follow Spectra on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.