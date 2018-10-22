Wolf Pack Weekly, October 22-28

The Wolf Pack (4-3-1-0, 9 pts., .563) made their only north-of-the-border foray of the season this past week, and went 1-2-0-0 in three games against a trio of Canadian opponents. The trip started Wednesday night in Laval, with the Wolf Pack and Rocket completing a two-game season series. Laval won that contest, 5-2, but Steven Fogarty posted the Wolf Pack's first multiple-goal game of the season with two scores. On Friday night at Belleville, the Wolf Pack banked their first win in three all-time meetings with the Senators, prevailing 4-3 behind the goaltending of Alexandar Georgiev, who made 25 saves in his first AHL action of the season. The journey finished Saturday in Toronto, with the Wolf Pack being unable to rebound from an early 2-0 deficit against the defending Calder Cup-champion Marlies, in a 3-2 loss. Captain Cole Schneider had a power-play strike for a second straight game in that battle, and Rob O'Gara netted a shorthander for his first Wolf Pack goal.

This week: The Wolf Pack return to divisional competition this week, playing three Atlantic Division games. The week starts at the XL Center with a pair of contests, the Wolf Pack's only two home outings in a stretch of 11 games. Head Coach Keith McCambridge's club hosts the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday night, with faceoff at 7:00 PM, and then faces their in-state rivals the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in a 7:30 game at the XL Center on Saturday night. Then the Wolf Pack returns to the road on Sunday, traveling to Springfield for a 3:05 start.

Wednesday, October 24 vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

- This is another chance to take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40.

- This game is also the first "Winning Wednesday" of the Wolf Pack's season. If the Wolf Pack win, fans can exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center and receive a free ticket to the Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home game, which is the Wolf Pack's "Sonar's Edu-skate" school-day game November 14 vs. the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, with faceoff at 11:00 AM (some restrictions apply).

- The Wolf Pack and the Phantoms begin a six-game season series with this tilt. Last season, the Wolf Pack were a perfect 6-0-0-0 against the Atlantic Division champs, winning three of those games in shootouts and two in overtime.

- The Phantoms are off to a 3-2-0-1 start, for seven points, this season and are unbeaten in regulation in three road games (2-0-0-1). Last year Lehigh Valley finished 47-19-5-5 (104 pts., .684), trailing only eventual Calder Cup-champion Toronto in the overall standings.

- Lehigh Valley's leading point-getter thus far is veteran defenseman T.J. Brennan, whose ten points (3-7-10) tie him for second among AHL blueliners.

- At this and every Wolf Pack home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the Comcast Coliseum Club. Enjoy $2 beers and $5 appetizers from 5:00 PM until puck drop.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Saturday, October 27 vs. the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (Islanders) at the XL Center, 7:30 PM

- This is "Harry Potter Night" at the XL Center, and also features the Wolf Pack's Halloween celebration. The Wolf Pack will be calling all muggles to rep their houses, and kids can enjoy trick or treating on the arena concourse and take part in an intermission costume parade. Plus, the first 2,000 fans into the game that night will take home a free Wolf Pack coffee mug, presented by ESPN 97.9.

- The Sound Tigers are at .500 through their first seven games, with a record of 3-3-1-0 for seven points. Bridgeport finished fifth in the Atlantic Division last season, at 36-32-5-3 for 80 points, three points ahead of the Wolf Pack and 15 points out of a playoff spot.

- This is the first of ten encounters on the year between the Wolf Pack and their Nutmeg State adversaries. The Wolf Pack were 3-6-1-0 in ten games vs. the Sound Tigers in 2017-18, 1-3-1-0 at home.

- Brothers Ryan and Chris Bourque, both former Wolf Pack forwards (Ryan Bourque an ex-Wolf Pack captain), are together again this year with the Sound Tigers. Chris Bourque has 1-2-3 in six games this season, and Ryan has been held scoreless in six contests.

Sunday, October 28 at the Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida) at the MassMutual Center, 3:05 PM

- This game opens a ten-game season series between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds. The two clubs met 12 times last season, with the Wolf Pack going 4-6-1-1, including a 1-3-1-1 road slate.

- The Thunderbirds have won three straight coming into this week, and have yet to lose in regulation. Head Coach Geordie Kinnear's squad is 4-0-0-2 in its first six games.

- Wingers Anthony Greco (4-5-9) and Harry Zolnierczyk (2-7-9) share the Thunderbird team points lead, and Greco is tied with Paul Thompson (4-3-7) for the team goals leadership.

Wolf Pack Community Appearances:

The Wolf Pack have the following appearances scheduled this week.

- Saturday, October 27, 10:00 AM, Farmington Polo Grounds, 152 Town Farm Rd., Farmington, CT

Sonar, the Wolf Pack's lovable mascot, joins his four-legged friends in the American Cancer Society's "Bark for Life", helping raise funds and awareness for the fight against cancer.

- Sunday, October 28, 7:00 AM, South Windsor Arena, 585 John Fitch Blvd., South Windsor, CT

Sonar hits the ice with the South Windsor Youth Hockey Learn-to-Skate program.

Recent Transactions:

Alexandar Georgiev - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers October 17, and recalled October 21.

Marek Mazanec - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers October 17, and returned October 21.

Pack Tracks:

The Wolf Pack's annual "Sonar's Edu-skate" school-day game is coming up Wednesday, November 14, with faceoff at 11:00 AM. Lots of educational fun will be on tap throughout the day, and for information on bringing a school group to the Edu-Skate game, contact the Wolf Pack ticket office at (855) 762-6451.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's next Friday home date is December 7, when they host the Charlotte Checkers in a 7:15 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

