Wolf Pack Weekly, December 23-30

The Wolf Pack (17-7-2-5, 41 pts.) headed into the Christmas holiday in a tie for first place in the Atlantic Division with Providence, after a 3-0 win over the Bruins Saturday night at the XL Center. Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves in that game for his, and the team's, third shutout of the season, and his second in the last two home games. Phil DiGiuseppe scored for a third straight game, netting the game-winner, Matt Beleskey had a goal and an assist, and Vitali Kravtsov scored his first career North American pro goal. That was after the Wolf Pack lost a pair of road games at Charlotte on consecutive nights, falling 6-3 to the Checkers Tuesday and 7-1 on Wednesday.

This week:

The Wolf Pack return from their Christmas break with back-to-back divisional games, visiting Bridgeport at 7:00 on Friday night and hosting Providence in a 7:00 tilt on Saturday.

Friday, December 27 at the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (Islanders) at Webster Bank Arena, 7:00 PM

- This is the fourth meeting of the year, and the first since October 27, for the AHL's two Connecticut teams, and the Wolf Pack have swept the first three, including two overtime wins. In their only previous visit to Bridgeport October 27, the Wolf Pack prevailed 2-1 in OT.

- After going 4-11-3-1 in their first 19, the Sound Tigers are 8-5-0-0 in 13 games since November 23, including wins in five of their last six home games.

- Kieffer Bellows has the game-winning goal in two of Bridgeport's last three wins and has eight goals in the last 11 games (8-1-9), after scoring only once in his first 19 outings.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Saturday, December 28 vs. the Providence Bruin (Boston) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

- The first 2,000 fans into the game will receive a free Wolf Pack pennant flag, courtesy of NBC Connecticut.

- Fans are encouraged to bring their skates to this game, as there will be a free post-game skate on the XL Center ice.

- Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Wolf Pack in Hartford was the Bruins' second consecutive shutout-against. Their previous outing was a 1-0 defeat at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Wednesday night. Prior to those two losses, Providence had been 10-2-1-0 in its previous 13 contests.

- The ten-game season series between the Wolf Pack and Bruins starts its second half with this battle, after the Wolf Pack went 4-0-0-1 in the first five matchups of the year.

- Former Wolf Pack and New York Ranger defenseman Steven Kampfer, a tenth-year pro, has four assists in six games since being assigned to Providence by the parent Boston Bruins December 9.

- At this and every Wolf Pack Friday or Saturday home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the XL Center's Coliseum Club. From 5:00 PM until puck drop, a $5 wrist band gives fans access to the "Chill Zone" of the Coliseum Club, which features an appetizer buffet and $2 beers, presented by Minuteman Press.

- Tickets for this and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Recent Transactions:

Ryan Dmowski - returned by the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL) December 18.

Phil DiGiuseppe - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers December 22.

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, January 4, when the Wolf Pack host the Utica Comets at 7:00 PM, it's #MillenialNight at the XL Center, featuring a reusable straw set giveaway to all fans attending the game, presented by ProHealth.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40. The next Hat Trick Pack game is Wednesday, February 5, a 7:00 PM battle with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, the Wolf Pack this year will be offering "Suit to Sweater Wednesdays", to wash away the mid-week work blues. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID). The Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home date is February 5, when the Springfield Thunderbirds invade the XL Center for a 7:00 PM game.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's next Friday-night home outing is January 10, when they entertain the Charlotte Checkers in a 7:15 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

