Wolf Pack Weekly, April 16-22

April 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





The Wolf Pack swept a season-ending home-and-home set with the Binghamton Devils this past weekend, to finish above .500 at 34-33-6-3 (77 pts., .507). In their final home game of the year, and their first meeting of the season with the Devils, Friday night, the Wolf Pack pulled out a 2-1 overtime victory. Team points leader Cole Schneider gave Hartford the win with a goal 1:29 into OT, and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 20 out of 21 shots to finish 10-2-2 in his last 14 AHL decisions. Then, in the Wolf Pack's season finale Saturday night in Binghamton, Ryan Gropp scored the third-period game-winner, and had an assist, and Gabriel Fontaine added a goal and an assist, as the Wolf Pack bested the Devils again, 4-2.

FINAL 2017-18 WOLF PACK STATISTICS

# Player Pos GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP PPA SH SHA GW FG IG OT UA EN SOG SOA SOGW SO% Pt/G PIM/G Shots Sh%

10 Cole Schneider LW 76 16 34 50 -11 33 3 9 0 2 3 4 1 2 0 1 0 1 0 0.0 0.66 0.43 172 9.3

17 Scott Kosmachuk RW 70 15 27 42 -13 77 8 14 0 0 1 4 0 0 1 0 3 8 3 37.5 0.60 1.10 135 11.1

* 95 Vinni Lettieri C 55 23 13 36 0 31 9 3 0 0 2 4 6 1 2 2 0 1 0 0.0 0.65 0.56 142 16.2

22 Peter Holland (tot.) C 36 13 20 33 -9 40 3 9 1 0 1 3 0 0 1 1 3 7 0 42.9 0.92 1.11 92 14.1

HFD C 16 5 9 14 -4 21 2 3 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 4 0 0.500 0.88 1.31 38 13.2

7 Adam Tambellini LW 69 16 16 32 -12 20 5 4 0 0 0 4 2 0 2 2 6 11 2 54.5 0.46 0.29 174 9.2

* 72 Filip Chytil C 46 11 20 31 1 6 2 4 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 5 1 20.0 0.67 0.13 110 10.0

55 Ryan Sproul (tot.) D 49 11 18 29 -21 30 4 11 0 0 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.0 0.59 0.61 125 8.8

HFD D 44 10 15 25 -18 28 3 9 0 0 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.57 0.64 114 8.8

3 John Gilmour D 44 6 20 26 -15 22 2 12 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.59 0.50 84 7.1

* 11 Ryan Gropp LW 59 14 7 21 -25 14 4 3 0 0 1 2 1 0 1 0 2 3 2 66.7 0.36 0.24 91 15.4

24 Cristoval Nieves C 40 8 13 21 -9 12 6 3 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.53 0.30 42 19.0

19 Steven Fogarty C 63 9 11 20 -28 22 1 6 2 0 2 2 2 0 5 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.32 0.35 94 9.6

9 Joe Whitney LW 40 9 10 19 -12 16 3 6 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 3 0 0.0 0.48 0.40 81 11.1

27 Chris Bigras (tot.) D 38 3 16 19 -4 22 2 6 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.50 0.58 48 6.3

HFD D 18 2 11 13 -3 8 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.72 0.44 26 7.7

* 37 Gabriel Fontaine C 68 9 9 18 -2 2 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.26 0.03 75 12.0

* 4 Neal Pionk D 48 1 16 17 -9 20 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.35 0.42 85 1.2

67 Dan DeSalvo C 44 5 11 16 -9 28 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 50.0 0.36 0.64 70 7.1

71 Dan Catenacci C 42 5 10 15 -19 31 0 3 0 0 2 1 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0.0 0.36 0.74 59 8.5

16 John Albert (tot.) C 56 4 11 15 -6 18 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.27 0.32 65 6.2

HFD C 23 1 3 4 -3 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.17 0.35 33 3.0

* 28 Lias Andersson C 25 5 9 14 0 8 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.56 0.32 42 11.9

* 59 Vince Pedrie D 58 3 11 14 -12 43 1 3 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.24 0.74 94 3.2

77 Anthony DeAngelo D 29 2 11 13 -12 17 0 6 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.45 0.59 73 2.7

39 Matt Beleskey (tot.) LW 35 5 7 12 -16 26 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0.0 0.34 0.74 60 8.3

HFD LW 14 1 5 6 -8 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.43 0.79 23 4.3

27 Ryan Graves D 57 4 7 11 -15 66 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.19 1.16 117 3.4

32 Hubert Labrie (tot.) D 61 2 7 9 -11 64 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.15 1.05 35 5.7

HFD D 26 1 1 2 -4 38 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.08 1.46 19 5.3

* 25 Dawson Leedahl LW 38 2 6 8 -4 35 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.21 0.92 34 5.9

23 Adam Chapie RW 31 2 5 7 -8 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.23 0.19 21 9.5

* 14 Brandon Crawley D 64 2 3 5 -13 99 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.08 1.55 43 4.7

* 5 Ryan Lindgren D 10 2 2 4 4 23 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.40 2.30 24 8.3

51 Alexei Bereglazov D 13 1 3 4 1 14 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.31 1.08 18 5.6

* 15 Simon Denis D 7 0 4 4 -3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.57 0.00 9 0.0

44 Eric Selleck RW 32 3 0 3 -12 46 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.09 1.44 27 11.1

28 Adam Cracknell RW 15 2 1 3 -5 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.20 0.40 22 9.1

73 Matt Puempel RW 5 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.0 0.60 0.00 7 14.3

21 Caleb Herbert C 8 1 2 3 -1 10 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.38 1.25 9 11.1

* 8 Brenden Kotyk D 7 1 1 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.29 0.29 8 12.5

13 Chris Langkow C 7 1 1 2 -2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.29 0.00 8 12.5

13 Garrett Noonan D 6 0 2 2 -1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.33 0.00 5 0.0

42 Brendan Smith D 11 0 2 2 -11 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.18 0.73 15 0.0

* 18 Evan Jasper LW 3 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.33 0.67 2 0.0

* 23 Drew Melanson LW 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.20 0.00 2 0.0

* 33 Chris Nell G 18 0 1 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.06 0.11 0 0.0

* 13 David Hallisey RW 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.00 1 0.0

35 Jeff Jakaitis G 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0 0.0

21 Shawn O'Donnell RW 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0 0.0

28 Branden Troock RW 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.00 1 0.0

* 73 Desmond Bergin D 2 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 1.00 1 0.0

* 1 C. Williams (tot.) G 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0 0.0

HFD G 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.00 0.00 0 0.0

* 21 Ty Ronning RW 3 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.67 11 0.0

* 22 Tyson Helgesen D 4 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.50 2 0.0

* 44 Jason Salvaggio LW 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.00 6 0.0

31 Brandon Halverson G 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0 0.0

8 Joey Leach D 5 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.00 5 0.0

* 51 Sergey Zborovskiy D 10 0 0 0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 1.00 4 0.0

2 Marek Mazanec G 20 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.10 0 0.0

* 30 Alexandar Georgiev G 37 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.11 0 0.0

BENCH 76 9 20 9

TOTALS 76 208 336 535 -300 877 55 107 5 3 25 37 13 7 15 7 15 39 9 38.5 0.37 0.59 2287 8.7

# Goalie GP MINS W L OT SO EN GA GAA SOGP SOW SOL SOGA SOA SO% SA SVS SV%

2 Marek Mazanec 20 1153 11 6 1 0 1 57 2.97 3 2 1 1 8 0.875 599 542 0.905

* 30 Alexandar Georgiev 37 2076 14 13 7 2 5 103 2.98 6 4 2 6 18 0.667 1138 1035 0.909

* 33 Chris Nell 18 953 8 8 0 0 3 50 3.15 3 3 0 2 10 0.800 462 412 0.892

31 Brandon Halverson 5 298 1 4 0 0 0 17 3.42 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 181 164 0.906

* 1 Charles Williams (tot.) 2 81 0 1 1 0 0 6 4.47 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 31 25 0.806

HFD 2 81 0 1 1 0 0 6 4.47 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 31 25 0.806

35 Jeff Jakaitis 1 60 0 1 0 0 2 5 5.02 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 23 18 0.783

Totals 83 4621 34 33 9 2 11 238 3.09 12 9 3 9 36 0.750 2434 2196 0.902

Recent Transactions:

Lias Andersson - reassigned from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers to Team Sweden (World Championships) April 9.

Filip Chytil - reassigned from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers to the Czech Republic World Championship Team April 9.

Pack Tracks:

Now is the time to become a Wolf Pack member for the 2018-19 season. Join the Pack and reserve your ticket package today! Full-season, 20 and 10-game plans are available, all featuring major discounts off of the game-day prices, and numerous great extra benefits. To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.