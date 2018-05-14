Wolf Pack Release 2018-19 Schedule Format

May 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD, May 14, 2018: Spectra, operators of the XL Center and Hartford Wolf Pack, today announced the Wolf Pack's schedule format for its 2018-19 AHL season, detailing the number of meetings between the Wolf Pack and each of its 2018-19 opponents.

The Wolf Pack's most familiar adversaries will again be their New England rivals the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Springfield Thunderbirds and Providence Bruins, whom the Wolf Pack will meet ten times each (five home, five away) in 2018-19. The Wolf Pack will go up against the Charlotte Checkers eight times (four home, four away), and will see the rest of their divisional foes, the Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, six teams each (three home, three away).

In action outside their division, the Wolf Pack will have four battles each (two home, two away), with the Binghamton Devils, Rochester Americans and Utica Comets, and will take on the Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Syracuse Crunch and Toronto Marlies twice each (one home, one away).

The Wolf Pack's entire 2018-19 game schedule will be announced as soon as the AHL schedule is fully finalized.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2018-19 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451, or click here to request more info.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.