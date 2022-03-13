Wolf Pack Conclude Weekend Back-To-Back against Penguins

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to shake off a rough 6-5 loss last night in Allentown when they pay a visit to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this afternoon. It is the second half of a weekend back-to-back set, and the second of five straight games on the road for the Pack.

Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth of six meetings this season between the Wolf Pack and the Penguins. It is also the second of three visits for the Pack to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Hartford's final trip to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton comes up on March 30th, while the regular season series finale will go on April 24th at the XL Center. That matchup is also the season finale for the Pack.

The Wolf Pack skated to a 4-3 victory in the last meeting between the sides, coming back on November 6th in Hartford. Tanner Fritz, Anthony Bitetto, Tim Gettinger, and Lauri Pajuniemi scored in the victory, while Tyler Wall made 27 saves for his first win of the season. Hartford led 4-0 in the game, but the Penguins scored each of the game's final three goals, including a marker by Sam Poulin with the extra attacker at 19:17 of the third period.

The Wolf Pack are 2-0-1-0 against the Penguins this season, with all three meetings having been one-goal contests. Two of the prior three matchups have gone to overtime, with the home team winning both. In fact, all three meetings this season have been won by the home side.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack were upended by a final score of 6-5 last night in the first game of their five-game road trip by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Ty Ronning, Zac Jones, Lauri Pajuniemi, and Austin Rueschhoff scored in the first period to help build a 4-2 lead at the intermission, but the Phantoms would strike three times in the middle stanza to take a 5-4 lead. Matt Lorito tied the tilt 5-5 12:55 into the third period, but Logan Day completed the comeback for the Phantoms with the winner at 15:53.

Anthony Greco leads the Wolf Pack in points with 40 (12 g, 28 a) on the season. The veteran forward has points in seven straight games entering play today. Jonny Brodzinski, currently on recall to the parent New York Rangers (NHL) is second on the club with 39 points (18 g, 21 a).

In transaction news, the Wolf Pack loaned forward James Sanchez to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen on Friday evening.

Penguins Outlook:

The Penguins enter this afternoon's contest with a record of 24-23-4-4 and a points percentage of .509, good for a sixth place standing in the Atlantic Division. The Pens dominated the Laval Rocket on Saturday night, skating to a 6-2 triumph on home ice. Sam Poulin recorded a hat-trick, while Chris Bigras, Alex Nylander, and Felix Robert also chipped in with goals.

Valtteri Puustinen leads the Penguins in scoring with 34 points (17 g, 17 a) on the season. He is currently with the parent Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) on recall. Nylander leads active Penguins with 29 points (17 g, 12 a) on the campaign split between the Pens and the Rockford IceHogs. Tommy Napier leads the way in net with eight victories on the season. Five different goalies have recorded wins for the Penguins this season.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

The Wolf Pack continue their five-game road trip tomorrow Wednesday night when they visit the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and you can catch the action live on AHLTV. The Pack will return to the XL Center on Wednesday, March 23rd. That night, the Pack plays host the Springfield Thunderbirds in the first of four straight home games. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available for all remaining home games at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

