Wolf Pack Announce Roster Moves

September 30, 2018





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury today announced the following changes to the Wolf Pack's training camp roster:

Reassigned by the New York Rangers from the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL):

Goaltenders (2): Brendan Halverson, Chris Nell

Loaned by the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL):

Forwards (2): Drew Melanson, Jason Salvaggio

Released from training camp tryouts and joining Maine (ECHL):

Forwards (4): Riley Bourbonnais, Alex Kile, Mike Marnell, Brady Vail

Defensemen (2): Derek Pratt, Scott Savage

Goaltenders (1): Connor LaCouvee

The Pack roster now includes 23 players, 14 forwards, 7 defensemen and two goaltenders:

Goal (2): Marek Mazanec, Dustin Tokarski

Defense (7): Chris Bigras, Sean Day, John Gilmour, Libor Hajek, Ryan Lindgren, Rob O'Gara, Vince Pedrie

Forwards (14): Lias Andersson, Bobby Butler, Steven Fogarty, Gabriel Fontaine, Tim Gettinger, Ryan Gropp, Peter Holland, Dawson Leedahl, Michael Lindqvist, Ville Meskanen, Shawn O'Donnell, Ty Ronning, Shawn St. Amant, Cole Schneider

The Wolf Pack kick off their 2018-19 regular season this Friday, October 5, with their home-ice opener vs. the Providence Bruins. Faceoff is 7:15 PM, and tickets for that game, and all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games, are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2018-19 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

