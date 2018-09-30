Wolf Pack Announce Roster Moves
September 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury today announced the following changes to the Wolf Pack's training camp roster:
Reassigned by the New York Rangers from the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL):
Goaltenders (2): Brendan Halverson, Chris Nell
Loaned by the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL):
Forwards (2): Drew Melanson, Jason Salvaggio
Released from training camp tryouts and joining Maine (ECHL):
Forwards (4): Riley Bourbonnais, Alex Kile, Mike Marnell, Brady Vail
Defensemen (2): Derek Pratt, Scott Savage
Goaltenders (1): Connor LaCouvee
The Pack roster now includes 23 players, 14 forwards, 7 defensemen and two goaltenders:
Goal (2): Marek Mazanec, Dustin Tokarski
Defense (7): Chris Bigras, Sean Day, John Gilmour, Libor Hajek, Ryan Lindgren, Rob O'Gara, Vince Pedrie
Forwards (14): Lias Andersson, Bobby Butler, Steven Fogarty, Gabriel Fontaine, Tim Gettinger, Ryan Gropp, Peter Holland, Dawson Leedahl, Michael Lindqvist, Ville Meskanen, Shawn O'Donnell, Ty Ronning, Shawn St. Amant, Cole Schneider
