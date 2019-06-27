Wolf Bites Dragons in 6-3 Win

June 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release





COMSTOCK PARK, MI - West Michigan Whitecaps starter Adam Wolf pitched his best game of the season, and the offensive came through once again in a 6-3 win over the Dayton Dragons Thursday night in front of 6,001 fans at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Wolf shut out Dayton over six innings and scattered five hits to help the "Caps win their third straight game over the Dragons in the four-game series. The Whitecaps offense reached double figures in hits for the second straight game as they racked up twelve on the night.

The Whitecaps tallied four runs in the first inning for the second straight night. Dayton starter James Marinan gave up five hits in the frame as a towering two-run home run by Andre Lipcius anchored the big inning. Wolf dodged early trouble in the first two innings for the "Caps as double plays in both innings ended Dragon scoring opportunities. West Michigan used single runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to extend their lead to 6-0, as a Vinnie Esposito double and a Rey Rivera single drove home the tallies. Dayton scored a run off "Caps reliever Drew Crosby in the eighth to make the score 6-1. The Dayton run was the first run allowed by a Whitecaps reliever in eight innings spanning three games. The Dragons squeezed out two ninth innings runs off closer Yaya Chentouf, but it was too little, too late as the Whitecaps won their third straight game, tying their best streak of 2019.

Wolf (3-9) picked up his third victory of the season and his first since May 16, spanning six starts. Marinan (2-8) took the loss, going five innings, relinquishing twelve hits and six runs, all earned. The Whitecaps outhit Dayton 12 to 11 and went 4-11 with runners in scoring position. Dayton squandered scoring chances throughout the game and batted only 1-13 with runners at second and third. Ulrich Bojarski enjoyed a three-hit night, Chris Proctor had a two-hit game, and Rivera added two singles, and two RBIs in the "Caps win. After losing the first five games of the season series vs. Dayton, the Whitecaps have won the last four meetings. With the victory, the Whitecaps win their first series since taking two of three games against Cedar Rapids in early May. West Michigan improves to 3-4 in the second half standings and 24-52 overall while Dayton loses their fourth straight and falls to 2-5, and 30-47 for the 2019 season.

UP NEXT

The four-game series between the Whitecaps and Dayton Dragons from Fifth Third Ballpark concludes Friday at 7:05 pm. Pitcher Adam Wolf makes the start for West Michigan against the Dragons James Marinan. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Mike Coleman starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:55 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.