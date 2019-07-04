Wolanin Signs Two-Year Contract

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today the club signed defenceman Christian Wolanin to a two-year contract. The first (two-way) year of the contract will carry an annual value of $800,000 in the National Hockey League and $100,000 in the American Hockey League. The second (one-way) year of the contract has an annual value of $1M.

Wolanin, 24, recently completed his first full professional season, skating in the NHL with Ottawa and in the AHL with Belleville, recording seven goals and 24 assists over 40 games with the B-Sens and was named to the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic last January. The 6-2, 185-pound native of Quebec City added four goals and eight assists in 30 games with the Senators.

The Senators' first fourth-round selection (107th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft, Wolanin represented the United States for the first time at the 2019 IIHF World Hockey Championship, skating in six of Team U.S.A.'s eight tournament games.

Signed to a two-year entry-level contract on March 21, 2018, after three seasons at the University of North Dakota, his collegiate career culminated with his becoming the first defenceman to lead the Fighting Hawks in scoring (12 goals, 23 assists) since James Patrick in 1981-82.

