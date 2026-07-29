Woernle Returns for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 29, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that they have signed defenseman John Woernle for the 2026-27 season.

Woernle, 26, from Wellesley, Mass., was acquired by the Marksmen at the trade deadline last season from the Evansville Thunderbolts. He matched his four points (0 g, 4 a) through 32 games with the Thunderbolts in just 13 games with the Marksmen, including his first two professional goals.

"John's leadership and stability on the back end is going to be a valuable asset for us," said Head Coach Garrett Rutledge. "He will be heavily relied upon to log minutes for the Marksmen this season, and establish a hard-to-play-against mentality."

Prior to his rookie year last season, Woernle played four seasons at NCAA D-III Assumption University, where he showcased offensive ability alongside his reliability defensively. In 108 games in his collegiate career, Woernle recorded 60 points (7 g, 53 a) for the Greyhounds.

"I'm super excited to be back with the Marksmen this season," said Woernle. "The fans and the atmosphere at the crown make it a really special place to play. I'm really excited to play under coach Rutledge and continue to strive towards building a winning culture in Fayetteville."

The Marksmen are preparing for the 2026-27 season before they take the ice again in October. Secure your season tickets today at marksmenhockey.com.







SPHL Stories from July 29, 2026

Woernle Returns for 2026-27 Season - Fayetteville Marksmen

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