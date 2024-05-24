WNBA: Week 1 in the Books

On this episode of Queens of the Court, co-hosts Sheryl Swoopes and Jordan Robinson break down the first week of the 2024 WNBA Season, from the Indiana Fever's 0-4 start to the New York Liberty's four-game win streak, and so much more!

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

