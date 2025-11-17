WNBA Rookies Week: PB5 Drops 44 PTS!

Published on November 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

On August 20, against the Sparks, Paige Bueckers made history by droppin' 44 PTS, the highest single game scoring outing by a rookie in league history!

