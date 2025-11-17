WNBA Rookies Week Intro

Published on November 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







They arrived. They delivered. They changed the game

#WNBARookiesWeek kicks off NOW! Here's your first look at the moments that defined an elite rookie class







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.