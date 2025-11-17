WNBA Rookies Week: #9 Play of the Year

Published on November 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







No. 9 on our countdown gets SAUCY

Aziaha James goes step-back hesitation floater for a TUFF finish!

#WNBARookiesWeek







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.