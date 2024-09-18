WNBA Portland Announcement

September 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland YouTube Video







Tune in NOW as Commissioner Cathy Englebert takes the stage to welcome Portland to the WNBA Family

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

